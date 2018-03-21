Business Leaders Celebrate Small Business Development Centers Day

The Northeastern Minnesota SBDC has assisted more than 700 businesses and helped create almost 1,300 new jobs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gov. Mark Dayton has proclaimed March 21 as Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) Day.

The Northland joins many states in the nationwide celebration of local and small business growth and development.

About two-thirds of businesses with employees survive at least two years and about half survive at least five so SBDCs are instrumental.

Duluth Technology Village brought out business leaders in the community to celebrate SBDC Day.

“Our small business are so viable and important to everyone,” said U.S. Small Business Administration Minnesota District Director Nancy Libersky.

Minnesota has nine regional offices in the SBDC network and has a significant impact in creating new businesses and job opportunities.

“It really is strategic for us to support all of our SBDCs and what they do,” said Libersky.

The Northeastern Minnesota SBDC has assisted more than 700 businesses and helped create almost 1,300 new jobs.

“They provide the technical experience and facilitate whatever the needs of the small businesses are whether a small business is really lagging in the marketing or possibly their financials,” said Libersky.

The SBDCis connected with the University of Minnesota Duluth and provides resources like consulting and mentoring options for businesses.

“As an entrepreneur and as a business that’s growing it’s wonderful to be able to say, gosh let’s see what SBDC has to say about this and see if they have some ideas and insight,” Chris Benson, Owner of Frost River.

Benson appreciates what an SBDC has done for him and his business.

He bought frost river in 2009 and he was the only employee.

Now he’s in charge of around 40 employees.

The motto for the Minnesota Northeastern SBDC office is “helping entrepreneurs and businesses grow and succeed” and by the looks of it it’ll continue to do so.

That same office has contributed nine thousand hours of consulting to businesses at no cost.

The U.S. Small Business Administration partially funds all of the SBDCs in the state.