Duluthians Learn the Irish Language

Weekly Class at Carmody Irish Brew Pub Offers Cultural and Language Experience

DULUTH, Minn. – Every Wednesday, Duluthians are learning the Irish language at a free class at Carmody Irish Brew Pub on Superior Street.

The class aims to keep the Gaelic language thriving and allows people to experience Irish pride on another level.

“This is a chance to go above and beyond just the wearing of green and the shamrocks and the leprechauns and actually take part in Irish culture itself and really enter into the soul and story of the Irish people through their language,” said John McLoughlin, the founder and teacher of the class.

The weekly class is open to everyone. No knowledge or experience is required.