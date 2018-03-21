Grand Rapids Police are Investigating Reports of False Crimes

A male caller harassed Grand Rapids businesses with reports of false gun shot victims.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating phone calls that were made last night to Grand Rapids businesses asking them to report to police that someone had been shot behind their business.

A handful of businesses in received calls from a male caller last night between 11:34 p.m. and 11:46 p.m. informing them that they needed to call 911 to report a person had been shot behind their business.

The caller said he could not call the police himself because the “9” button on his cell phone was broken.

In each instance when officers arrived, there was no one behind the business and no gun shots had been fired.

“It is against the law to report a false crime. We are currently investigating this and when we find the person responsible they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Grand Rapids Assistant Chief Steve Schaar.