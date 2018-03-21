Lake Superior College Foundation Gives More Than $100,000 in Scholarships

Foundation Leaders Say It's The Most They've Ever Given

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at Lake Superior College were awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships Wednesday.

78 students received scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500.

Students were presented with their awards at a reception where they could thank the foundation donors.

“I don’t know these people, those people don’t know me but they are helping me and a lot so it’s really important and I feel really good about that, that we still have people in the world that are looking to help other people,” said Christian Quandros, a business administration student.

LSC officials say this is the most money they’ve ever given out in scholarships in one year.