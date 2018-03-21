Living with Childhood Cancer

Northern Lights Partners with Grandma's Marathon to Fundraise

Up until Grandma’s Marathon in June FOX 21 is showcasing a part of the 26.2 miles that aims to make a difference in the community.

Fifteen charity partners have teamed up with Grandma’s to create teams of runner that will be fundraising money before the race even starts.

FOX 21’s Nikki Davidson is part of the Northern Lights Foundation Marathon team and will be presenting stories about the foundation as she works toward raising a goal of $2,6200 for Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights Foundation is a local non-profit that helps families with children with life-threatening.

The Young family received a grant from the Northern Lights Foundation to help pay for day-to-day expenses as their 2-year-old son Bennett is treated for Leukemia. Their story is in the video above.

