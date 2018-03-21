New Faces Boost Wilderness’ Production

Wilderness Climb Back Up NAHL Rankings

CLOQUET, Minn.- The high school hockey season is long and gone, but junior hockey is still in full swing and the Minnesota Wilderness are beginning to heat up. The team was off to a slow start but thanks to some new additions the Wilderness are climbing the NAHL standings and have a chance to secure home ice advantage in the playoffs.

Head Coach Tim Madsen, “We’ve come a long way, made a few roster changes. It just took a little while for our team to figure it out. We’re really excited moving forward. We just need to continue to get better and better.”

Among the new faces is Hermantown’s Tyler Watkins, who just wrapped up a stellar career with the Hawks. The Minnesota Mr. Hockey finalist adjusting his game on the fly and having an impact right out of the gate.

Tyler Watkins, “I would say just a faster pace of the game. There’s a little more body contact in high school obviously. The guys are bigger, faster and stronger. Just little adjustments, but ones that I can make pretty quickly.”

Madsen, “It was a seamless transition. He had a great work ethic. He got rewarded with two goals in two games so I’m not complaining about that as a head coach.”