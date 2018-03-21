New Stop Added on North Shore Scenic Railroad

Right now the trip is just a trial run.

DULUTH, Minn.- The North Shore Scenic Railroad goes from Duluth to Two Harbors. This summer a new stop will be made along the way.

A special Knife River train ride is now available. Officials say they’re dipping their toes into the idea offering a trial Picnic Train. The day trip will include time to explore the beach, Lake Superior, and lunch.

“We’ve been thinking about this for a long time,” general manager Ken Buehler said. “I mean I ride that train over the course of the summer and I keep going through Knife River. We slow down, we go over the bridge, people are looking out, all the sudden you see people in rapt attention.”

Officials say another draw to Knife River, a popular candy store called Emilys. Spots are limited for the train ride June 23rd. To purchase a ticket visit Picnic Train.