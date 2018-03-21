Organizations Give Free Aid On Legal Services Day

People also received assistance if they had warrants.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time criminal and civil legal organizations are together at the Damiano Center to offer legal services for people in need.

Attorneys and public defenders offered advice on civil matters such as family law, housing and consumer issues.

The goal is to make sure everyone has access to justice so people’s basic rights and needs are protected.

“This is not a typical circumstance where we’re all in the same place in the same hallway at the same time,” said Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota Executive Director Dori Streit. “So it’s really a great service to the community to all be here at once to make things easier for people that critically need the help.”

Organizers say the plan is to make this an annual event.

For more information on Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota click here.