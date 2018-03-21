Pack and Mail Plus Addresses Shipping Safety

Many rules and regulations are in place, Pack and Mail Plus stressed training is very serious.

DULUTH, Minn.- A longtime local shipping business is reassuring its customers that safety is their number one priority.

The owner of Pack and Mail in Duluth nd Cloquet tells us security measures begin as soon as a package is dropped off. Employees open and inspect all packages without a shipping label already attached. That’s followed by checking ids and asking a few safety questions.

“I equate it a lot like when you’re going to the airport,” owner Crysta Reeves said. “You have to take your shoes off and they have to screen your suitcases, it’s kind of the same thing.”

Duluth pack and mail also says it’s best to bring your items to the store, so they can properly package them for you. So you don’t have any problems through the postal system.