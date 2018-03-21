UMD Hockey Departs For Sioux Falls

Face Minnesota State-Mankato in NCAA Western Regional





DULUTH, Minn.- What seemed like such a long shot just a few short days ago is now a reality for the UMD Men’s Hockey team as they pack their bags for Sioux Falls and the opening round of the NCAA Western Regional. One last practice on the ice at Amsoil Arena Wednesday as the ‘Dogs prep for their 3rd go around with Minnesota State-Mankato. The Bulldogs and Mavericks are 1 and 1 against each other during the regular season, but the programs have never met in the NCAA’s big dance. In fact, UMD has never faced any of the Western Regional opponents in the NCAA Tournament before. The winner of Friday’s game will face the victor of No.1 St.Cloud State and Air Force. Puck drop for Mankato and UMD is set for 6:30 p.m at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.