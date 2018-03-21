How to Volunteer for the Quilt-a-Thon

The Quilt-a-Thon donates comforters to kids in crisis.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Northlanders are making quilts for kids in crisis at the 26th Quilt-a-Thon.

Volunteers make nearly 50 quilts during Quilt-a-Thon, over all 100 quilts will be donated to various organizations. Sewers will gather at the Mariner Retail in Superior at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say everyone is welcome to lend a hand.

“I guess you really get the feeling of it when you deliver those quilts,” Quilt-a-Thon organizer Sue Hendrickson said. “I brought them to some of the family shelters and they’re always so appreciative.”

You can also help by donating sewing supplies and fabric. Extra materials are given to Sewing Centers in Nicaragua. As a thank you, Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant is giving volunteers a discounted meal. For more information on donating contact the Douglas County Court House at 715-395-1363.