Approval Passes to Remove Section of Enbridge Line 3

This comes after nearly 8 months of negotiation with the city of Grand Rapids.

DULUTH, Minn.- Enbridge will be removing part of Line 3 expired pipeline in Grand Rapids.

The city approved the removal on Wednesday. After eight months of negotiations, 1,000 feet of Line 3 in the Wellhead Protection Area will be removed by 2019.

Grand Rapids Public Utilities officials say the line is hindering future economic development.

Officials say removal will not disrupt the oil due to the active line across the street.

“We’ve been working with the city to ensure their needs are met,” Line 3 replacement project director Barry Simonson. “They had a request for soil sampling within the Wellhead Protection Area.”

Soil testing will be done this Spring, to determine if another two miles of pipeline needs to be removed.