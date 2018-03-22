Duluth Armory Receives $250k Grant For Improvements

The Duluth Armory received a $250,000 legacy grant from the Minnesota Historical Society.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hard work is underway, so that the historic Duluth Armory can once again open its doors for its new chapter of life.

But that work is getting easier with a big boost in funding from the Minnesota Historical Society.

Before the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) came along the place to be for top entertainment was the Duluth Armory and soon the historic building along London Road will be like new again.

The legacy grant will help repair the concrete floor of the Drill Hall.

The floor is structurally damaged and uneven. The repair work there is the last major obstacle to move forward and turn the armory back into a place for entertainment and also a new place for housing, stores and even a potential roof–top restaurant with a view of Lake Superior.

“We’d love to have a lot of local shops and things represented, but we’ve even talked about national anchors that can bring in some more funds for us and bring in a lot of prestige as a destination for shopping,” said Mark Poirier.

Right now the aAmory is in the design stages for the flooring, which will take several months before going into the bidding process.

Developers hope to begin construction by this summer and have the work completed by next spring.

There’s a lot of history inside the Armory and on stage, where Buddy Holly performed along with Patsy Kline and Johnny Cash.