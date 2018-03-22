Duluth Depot Seeking Bond for Building Upkeep

The Depot is asking for a $4 million inclusion in the upcoming bonding bill.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Louis county is hoping to preserve the Duluth Depot with help from the state.

Officials say citizens won’t visibly notice improvements. The projects in place will prevent noticeable damage before they occur. Officials say the proposal for preventable maintenance will keep the building running for another 100 years. The list includes roofing over the Performing Arts wing, new HVAC system and new filling on the bricks, known as tuck–pointing.

“You can tell if a building hasn’t been tuck pointed, because the bricks are falling out,” Lake Superior Railroad Museum executive director Ken Buehler said. “We don’t want that to happen. These are improvements that are needed for the buildings long term longevity, investing in the buildings future.”

The funds are being asked in three subsequent bonding bills. St. Louis county has already matched the bond with $500,000 which will take place May 21st.