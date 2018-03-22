Glensheen Gardens Still Blooming

Several events happen at the formal garden such as weddings.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Glensheen Mansion in Duluth sits on 22 acres and seven of those acres are gardens.

As the weather changes so does the workload to maintain them.

Forty-six gardens are on the property including 10 vegetable gardens.

Emily Ford is in her second season as Glensheen’s gardener.

The job may sound overwhelming but she says she is used to it, and many of the gardens take care of themselves throughout the season.

“Right now I’m working on acquiring different varieties of plants and sourcing different variety of plants, especially more historical type plants, which is really important for us since we have a historical home,” said Ford.

About eight to 10 University of Minnesota Duluth students work with Ford on a daily basis during the growing season.