Globtrotters Rally Against Bullying in Northland

Globetrotter Visited Lakeview Christian Academy Today

DULUTH, Minn.-The Harlem Globetrotters are hitting the hardwood next Thursday at Amsoil Arena to entertain Northlander’s, but today some of them stopped by a local school to teach them all about bullying prevention.

Students learned about what it’s like to overcome adversity with much of the presentation focusing on how many people actually deal with bullying.

Staff at the school also wanted to remind students that no matter who they are, even a Harlem Globetrotter, that no one is immune to different types of bullying.

Today’s program was designed by the National Campaign to Stop Violence.