Harlem Globetrotter Visits FOX 21 While Promoting Bullying Prevention, World Tour

2018 “Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour” Stops in Duluth Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Harlem Globetrotters are known for their amazing talents on the basketball court, but also for the work they do with children.

The team will be bringing their tricks to Amsoil Arena on Thursday, March 29 at 7:00 p.m.

The players will show off on the court in the “2018 Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour” while taking on the Washington Generals.

Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

Meanwhile, Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin is in Duluth to talk with local students about the “ABC’s of Bullying Prevention”.

The interactive program focuses on Action Bravery and Compassion, comprising the ABCs.

The presentation uses the team’s signature ball handling skills and humor for a well-balanced presentation that informs and entertains.

This program was designed in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence and covers three key ways kids can help reduce bullying in their communities.