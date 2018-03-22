Improving Health in Native American and Rural Communities

Officials say the next step is determining what resources match the community's needs.

DULUTH, Minn.- The School of Medicine at the University of Minnesota Duluth is discussing populations with health disparities.

Experts on campus are addressing how native american and rural communities could receive better medical attention.

Officials say it’s a combined community and medical effort.

“We engage in a process of which we get to know each other,” Memory Keepers Medical executive director Neil Henderson said. “The medical side and the social behavioral side, research side, learns from the community what their priorities are.”

Officials say the next step is determining what resources match the community’s needs.