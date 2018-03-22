Thompson Gas Acquires North Shore Oil and Propane

The acquisition was announced earlier today.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thompson Gas announced today that they have acquired North Shore Oil and Propane.

Thompson Gas is headquartered in Frederick Maryland.

“Wade Leblanc built a company with strong values and a commitment to customer service,” said Derek Ashmore, Regional Vice President of ThompsonGas. “The opportunity to carry on his legacy with North Shore Oil & Propane is truly an honor. We look forward offering additional value and services to the community.”

Thompson Gas previously purchased the assets of Como Oil & Propane back in 2015.

Thompson Gas now serves more than 87,000 customers in 14 states.