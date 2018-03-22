Torching Bananas with Local Cooking Instructor

Cooking Connection: Bananas Foster

DULUTH, Minn. – Ending dinner with a sweet treat is a must for many, but have you ever made a dessert that’s perfect for brunch, too?

For this week’s Cooking Connection, local chef Arlene Coco was in the kitchen with FOX 21’s William Seay to make bananas foster, or what Coco calls, Torched Bananas with Salted Caramel Sauce.

Coco has three decades of experience, is a professional cooking instructor and gives cooking classes to groups of up to 12.

For more information on her classes head to www.arlenecoco.com.

TORCHED BANANAS WITH SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE

Makes 12 Servings

This recipe is a must for an easy, after dinner treat that goes together quickly. Serve with vanilla ice cream for a special treat. Be sure to use a 40 proof liquor for flaming the bananas.

Ingredients:

8 large ripe bananas

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

8 tablespoons melted butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon or to taste sea salt

1–2 ounces brandy

1-quart vanilla ice cream

Directions:

1. peel bananas, slice about 1/2 inch thick and place in large bowl, sprinkle with lemon juice if not using right away.

2. In a large skillet, mix melted butter, brown sugar and stir until bubbly. Add cream, cook for 5 minutes until it starts to thicken.

3. Add seasonings and bananas.

4. Splash on liquor and ignite.

Serve over a scoop of ice cream.