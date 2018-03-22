Turn of Season Brings Caution with Animals

The warnings come after a boy was bitten in Cloquet while playing outside.

CLOQUET-Minn.- Animal control is warning dog owners to leash dogs while enjoying the warmer weather.

The warnings come after a boy was bitten in Cloquet while playing outside. According to the Cloquet Police Department a 7 year-old-boy was bit Wednesday by a bull mastiff and suffered a significant laceration on his leg. According to Duluth police in 2017 15 dogs were deemed potentially dangerous and four dangerous. Letting a dog run freely off your property is against city code.

Cloquet Animal Control says reports of bite incidents in the area are rare but taken seriously.

“When you bring a dog into your home, that’s there potentially for its life,” animal control administrative assistant Katy Goodman said. “You’re its parent basically. That’s your responsibility.”

The child in Cloquet was taken to the hospital for non–life threatening injuries. The owner of the dog was cooperative with the investigation and voluntarily euthanized the dog. The Cloquet city attorney’s office will determine if any charges will be filed.