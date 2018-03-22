Woman with 148th Fighter Wing Rescues Puppies In Middle East

DULUTH, Minn. — Nine stray puppies have been rescued from harsh and dangerous conditions in the Middle East thanks to a Duluth woman deployed in that area with the 148th Fighter Wing.

Andrea Carrothers recently set up a GoFundMe page, got thousands of dollars in donations and connected with an animal rescue group to help foster and eventually get the puppies adopted in the United States.

Carrothers says she never expected more than $6,000 in donations to make what seemed impossible possible for the puppies.

“Every dog deserves a chance to be loved, and I’m just so thankful to everybody that has opened up their heart to this,” said Carrothers.

Money raised is paying for vetting, micro-chipping, kennels and the plane ride to the United States.

“Pups with Passports” is handling the adoptions in the U.S. if anyone is interested.