50th Annual Motorhead Madness Rolls Into the DECC

It's the place to be for Northland car fans.

DULUTH, Minn. – Car people get ready, it’s the 50th Annual Arrowhead Auto Body Motorhead Madness car show this weekend.

More than 125 cars, trucks, race cars, and hot rods are lining the halls of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) over the weekend.

“It’s very family–oriented. we’d love to have everybody come and see us. this is our fiftieth year, so we’ve been around a while,” said Motorhead Madness Producer Joyce Dejoy. “We just hope everybody really enjoys the show.”

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 24 and 10 a. m. to 5 p.m. on March 25.