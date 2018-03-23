Backyard Ski Championships of America kicks off on Saturday

It's the sixth year for the make-shift backyard ski races.

DULUTH, Minn. – While the Nordic ski season is basically over, some ski friends are not yet ready to hang it up for the year.

A group of college roommates and friends are hosting the 2018 Backyard Ski Championships right in their back yard.

Hundreds of spectators and skiers are expected to show up to hang out, do some racing, and have a good time.

“It really brings out the fun and playfulness of the Nordic community, and it’s meant to show people that Nordic isn’t a boring sport,” organizer Alex Cole said. “Every year we have students amazed that people are going off jumps in skinny skis.

The races kick off at noon on March 24 at 211 W Niagara St. in Duluth.

Follow this link to the event page to find out more.