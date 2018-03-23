Counselors Warn March is a Dangerous Month for Gambling

DULUTH, Minn.- With March Madness going on it’s a big month for gambling.

Counselors say offering someone a five dollar bet seems harmless, but it can be devastating for some. March is Gambling Awareness Month.

Counselors say many things can be considered gambling.

Free help is offered in Duluth. The Center for Drug and Alcohol Treatment holds meetings and pairs up with the casino to ban gambling addicts from entering. Gambling is often a silent addiction.

“Say no I don’t really care to engage in it,” gambling treatment provider Tammy Brosz said. “Because one never knows they might not be open to divulging that information that they have a problem.”

Counselors say the problem is prevalent in Duluth. For more information on services offered visit Gambling Help or call 218-723-8444