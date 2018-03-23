The Duluth Experience Offers Ice Kayaking Tour

Active Adventures: Ice Kayaking

DULUTH, Minn. – True signs of Spring, the snow is slowly melting and this ice is thawing as ships begin moving in and out of the harbor.

For this week’s Active Adventures, the FOX 21 morning crew took advantage of the slightly warmer weather to get outside.

The Duluth Experience team is giving ice kayaking tours beginning in April and showed FOX 21’s William Seay why the activity is so attractive to visitors and Northlanders alike.

For more information, head to www.theduluthexperience.com or call (218) 464-6337.