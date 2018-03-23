House Freedom Caucus Cheers Veto Idea

It says the bill does not have enough money for the border wall, leaves intact President Barack Obama’s health care law and funds Planned Parenthood.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Trump says he is “considering” a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over “Dreamers” and border wall funding.

Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: “I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”

Trump’s tweet created confusion after Congress gave final approval early Friday to the spending bill, which is needed to avert a federal shutdown.

On Thursday, Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney said that Trump would sign the bill.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus says it would support President Donald Trump if he vetoed a $1.3 trillion spending bill.

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, chairman of the freedom caucus, says in a tweet the group would “fully support” a veto. He adds that Congress should pass a short-term budget resolution while Trump and congressional leaders “negotiate a better deal for the forgotten men and women of America.”

The Freedom Caucus had urged Trump to veto the giant bill passed on Thursday.

The government faces a midnight shutdown if a spending bill is not signed.