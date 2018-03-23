Hundreds Expected to Participate in March for Our Lives

Students in the Duluth area organized the march.

DULUTH, Minn.- Organizers are expecting more than 400 students to participate in the March for Our Lives rally in Duluth.

Students of all ages have been working together to organize the March for Our Lives.

Students say they’re thankful for the on–going support they’ve received from the community. The march begins at the Historic Old Central High School starting at 5:30 p.m. leading to the city hall steps.

Students we spoke with say they’re coming together and pushing for what they care about.

“This is not just a march and we’re done,”student organizer Mary Franc said. “This is going to be a community thing for a long time and i hope people understand that.”

Students have had help getting the steps in place. This issue is close to home for one organizer we spoke with, who has been apart of the gun violence movement since the beginning. Joan Peterson participated in the Million Mom March and lost a loved one due to gun violence.

“We’re the adults who have been doing this for decades and we keep working at it, we keep working at it, and we’ve had little success,” Peterson said. “But mostly setbacks. So we are just so happy to turn over the mantel to the students.”

Organizers say everyone is invited to join in the march. Nearly 380 are going on around the country.

Students say the learning process of putting the march together is really teaching them how to continue to make a difference for a life time.