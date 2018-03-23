Local horror movie starring young Duluth boy premieres

After young Dexter Ojeda was diagnoses with terminal cancer, his dream of starring in a horror movie became a reality

DULUTH, Minn. – After being diagnosed with terminal cancer at ten years old, Dexter Ojeda made a list of things he wanted to do in life.

One of those things was to act in a horror film and that goal has now become a reality for the 11-year-old.

The film “Bring Them to Me” is finished, and the team behind the project held a screening today at the University of Minnesota Duluth, to let the public get a first look.

Director Brandon Cole says he was happy to work with Dexter.

“Dexter, he just took right to it,” Cole said. “He needed very little direction. Aside from running his lines, and kind of getting a base idea of how he wanted them delivered, he really didn’t need a lot of direction.”

The film features Dexter, as well as a cast of friends and family.

Local production company Death Calm Studios agreed to help Dexter make his dream come true.

“It’s super cool,” Dexter said at the premiere. “All the people were so amazing, so much fun. Like this is crazy.”