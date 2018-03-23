No Signs of Violence in Deaths of Iowa Family

Autopsy reports are still pending.

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) – Authorities in Mexico say they found no signs of violence when they discovered the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children in a rented condo in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office wrote in a tweet Friday that four bodies had been found in a tourist compound in Tulum.

The office said that during the inspection, “no signs of violence were found on the bodies or in the room.”

Authorities in Iowa identified the family as 41-year-old Kevin Sharp; his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp; and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.

They were reported missing by relatives early Friday after having flown to Mexico on March 14.

Authorities say it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the deaths.

