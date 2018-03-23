Trump’s Plan to Remove McMaster Wasn’t True – Until it was

Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he will replace national security adviser H.R. McMaster with the former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk entering a White House facing key decisions on Iran and North Korea.

“Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster — contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted a week ago.

After weeks of speculation about McMaster’s future, Trump and the respected three-star general put a positive face on the departure Thursday, making no reference to the growing public friction between them.

Trump tweeted that McMaster had done “an outstanding job & will always remain my friend.”

He said Bolton will take over April 9 as his third national security adviser in just over a year.