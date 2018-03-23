Two Bodies Recovered in Lower Red Lake

The two men went missing in November.

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) – The bodies of two fishermen missing in northern Minnesota since November have been recovered.

Red Lake Police say the body of a 17-year-old boy was found in Lower Red Lake Wednesday.

Searchers found the body of 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu on Thursday morning about 150 feet from where the boy’s body was recovered.

Beaulieu and the 17-year-old disappeared Nov. 6 when their boat capsized while they were gillnetting.