Folks Try Out Craft Brews at the Brewski Beer Tasting at Spirit Mountain

Ten breweries attended the tasting event

DULUTH, Minn. – Even though Spring is mostly here, there’s still opportunities to ski and snowboard at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.

On Saturday, the resort teamed up with craft breweries from across the country to offer their Brewski beer tasting event. Guests could drink a few cold ones, make a run down the mountain, and try out a few more.

“It’s a great promotion to get more people out here in the spring and it brings them out to have a little festivity and enjoy some great skiing, at the same time with some great craft brew,” attendee Bob MacLean said.

Ten breweries attended the event from as far away as Alaska.