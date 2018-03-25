50th Annual Motorhead Madness Car Show Kicks Off

The car show is a fun event for the whole family

DULUTH, Minn. – The Arrowhead Auto Body Motorhead Madness car show is back it’s fiftieth year, and kicked off on Saturday.

More than a hundred–fifty one of a kind cars and trucks fill the space. Families can enjoy all kinds of activities, from watching some remote–controlled car races, to building their own model cars.

“[Building model cars]teaches the kids to think and get a mindset on something other than maybe watching TV or video,” Model Mania North’s Steve Kitowski said. “It helps them to build something and be proud of it.”

The Duluth East Daredevils are always building robots for competition, and the are currently raising money to compete in nationals next month in Detroit. They’re showing off their stuff at the car show, hoping to get other kids interested robots and STEM-related fields.

“It has a lot of benefits for people who are interested in building and engineering and a lot of what we learn from robotics applies to cars and other types of engineering,” Daredevils media rep Kyana Heiken said.

Motorhead Madness continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.