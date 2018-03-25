8th Congressional District Candidates Share the Stage

The College of St. Scholastica Hosted the Fourm Featuring All Seven Candidates

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time, all seven candidates for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional seat hit the stage for a public forum.

The event was held at the College of St. Scholastica and by the student senate there.

The forum consisted of pre-written questions followed by questions from the audience.

“Often times, you never know what a candidate really stands for until you ask the questions you really need to know. Or you just hear things from a friend. But here you can actually hear from the candidate themselves on what they stand for,” said CSS Student Body President Jason Chavez.

The following are running for the 8th congressional seat:

Republican Pete Stauber, Independent Ray Sandman, and DFLers Leah Phifer, Kirsten Kennedy, Joe Radinovich, Michelle Lee, and Jason Metsa.