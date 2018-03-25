Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center Opens in Minong

Long Awaited Community Center Has a Pool, Fitness Center, and Gymnasium

MINONG, Wis. – The long-awaited Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center is now open.

After more than a year of construction and anticipation, the center opened its doors to the public this weekend.

So far, guests have been streaming in, taking tours, and signing up for memberships.

“This morning at nine o’clock when I came in to open the doors, there were already people waiting outside to get in to use the facility so it’s a great start,” said Ken Weinaug, the center’s executive director.

The state of the art building has a pool, fitness center, and gymnasium.

“I’m excited because it’s something we can do from my three year old to my nineteen year old,” said Jennifer Vobornik as she visited the center for the first time with her family. “We can all come as a family and do it all together.”

It’s open to anyone who wants to stop by with day passes and monthly and annual memberships available.

“We’re being optimistic,” said Bob Streiff after taking a tour of the facility. “We’re hoping we can be here three to five days during the weekdays, stuff like that.”

The $10 million facility was paid for by a donation from the Link family, owners of the Minong-based international company Jack Link’s Protein Snacks.

“This really is a community center,” said Weinaug. “It’s not just a Minong thing, it’s a regional thing.”

The center was expected to open last fall but a problem with the gym floor pushed the date back several months.

“We ended up taking the step to replace the entire floor,” said Weinaug. “We’ve got a brand new gym floor that’s a hundred percent ready to go. It’s been done in the last couple weeks. It’s open and being used right now.”

Annual memberships are $432 for adults, $216 for kids, and $702 for families.

Day passes range from $5 to $10.

“This is just like icing on the cake to be able to come in here and catch a workout and hang out as a family,” said Streiff.

The center is not yet complete. A cafe and museum space could be added near the entrance and suggestions are being accepted for how the center should develop their sixteen acres of land.