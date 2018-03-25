North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity Has Big Day on Iron Range

The organization hosted a home dedication and a ground breaking ceremony in one day

IRON RANGE, Minn. – For many families, finding safe and affordable housing can be quite the challenge. Organizations like North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity work to help families who are in need of such housing.

On Sunday, that non–profit held a home dedication or the Brooks family in Mountain Iron. The soon–to–be family-of-five is looking forward to starting a life there.

“Mountain Iron is a nice, great small community,” Josh Brooks said. “Our neighbors have already came and introduced themselves to us while we were working on this place. It’ll be nice to actually have our children be able to run around the house.”

The Habitat for Humanity houses are built by volunteers. Local schools, organizations and businesses help to complete the project over the building season.

“Not only does it feel good to give, but when you get to actually meet some of these young families, who are starting where all of us have at some point, when you can give them a leg up on getting to where they want to go and it actually starts becoming a reality, they can put their hands on it, see it – It’s a pretty great feeling. It’s pretty rewarding,” co-owner of 3-D Concrete and Construction Steven Denny said. His company worked on the project.

The Brooks family will be officially residents of Mountain Iron in April.

And while one house project is almost completed, another one is just getting started.

Just after the home dedication in Mountain Iron, Habitat for Humanity held a ground breaking ceremony for a family in Hibbing.

“We got to see the finished project and what that means to a family, and then see a new family, with that dream and that hope in their eye for affordable home ownership, and just the idea that we are officially getting started on a home,” North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity executive director Nathan Thompson said. “That’s what Habitat is all about – it is about getting people into homes that need them.”

Families who receive these homes pay for them through Habitat for Humanity, which funds other projects for other families.