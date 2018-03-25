Wisconsin’s Annual Billiards Tournament

Pro's Came From Near and Far To Win Big Money This Weekend

BRULE, Wis. — An annual billiards tournament took place in the Northland this weekend! Pool shooters from across the region, out of state and out of country came here to compete! 64 of the best competitors showed off their skills and a few went home with some big money!

It was held Sunday afternoon at Kro Bar & Grill in Brule Wisconsin off of HWY 2. If you want to try your luck against these pro’s, or simply watch, there is a doubles tournament at the same place next month.