Big Changes in the Works for “Can of Worms” Interchange

Looking to replace aging infrastructure and do away with blind merge areas

DULUTH, Minn – Big changes are being planned for the interstate 35 interchange in West Duluth known as the “can of worms.” One goal is to replace aging infrastructure with bridges that can support oversize loads.

Another goal is getting rid of blind merge areas.

A meeting held on Monday allowed Lincoln Park residents to see potential plans and voice any concerns. Project manager Roberta Dwyer said residents don’t want to see their community divided. Maintaining access to the neighborhood was also brought up. “Motorists and freight are very concerned about construction and any traffic issues,” Dwyer said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hoping to have project layouts refined sometime this summer and start the reconstruction in 2019. The current cost range for the project is expected to be between $240-300 million depending on which option is chosen.

The option presented Monday afternoon is just one of 15 possibilities being explored. Two more public forums will be held in the Lincoln Park area on April 23rd at 11:30A.M. and 6P.M. An exact location for the meetings is to be determined.