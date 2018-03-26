Body Found at Golden Eagle Lodge

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Golden Eagle Lodge on Flour Lake Sunday evening.

According to authorities a male was found deceased after workers noticed a water meter running for an extended period of time.

The male was identified as 49-year-old Ken Merkey of Minneapolis.

Merkey was a guest of the lodge who had a history of seizures according to family members.

Merkey, who had been staying alone at the lodge, was transported to Cook County North Shore hospital.

An autopsy is being performed through the Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.