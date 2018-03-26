‘Fences’ to Star First All-African American Cast on Northland Stage

Lake Superior Community Theatre to Perform Play in Duluth, Two Harbors, and Silver Bay

DULUTH, Minn. – A play opening tomorrow in Duluth stars the region’s first all-African American cast.

August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ tells the story of an African-American family in Pittsburgh in the late 1950s.

Lake Superior Community Theatre Director Paul Deaner was inspired by the movie version that came out in 2016 and thought the time was now to bring the language and themes of ‘Fences’ to the Northland.

“Universal issues but then the undercurrent of this black American family dealing with racism and dealing with this cycle that started centuries earlier when the first slaves came to this part of the world,” said Deaner, who is directing the production.

The seven-person cast took part in info sessions to share their perspective on the play and, after twelve weeks of rehearsals, they’re excited to perform their ground-breaking performance.

“It shows that we have value as people of color in this community in that people are supporting this as well, so I’m glad that this this is happening now,” said Kyliah Thompson, who is playing Rose in the production.

You can see fences this Tuesday-Thursday at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth, April 6-8 at Two Harbors High School, and April 13-15 at Silver Bay High School.