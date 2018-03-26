Kindergarten Round-Up Underway for the Class of 2031

Lowell Elementary School is welcoming the future kindergartners to sign-up for the Fall.

DULUTH, Minn.- Although many parents are having spring break and summer thoughts, it’s time to enroll little Northlanders for Kindergarten.

Lowell Elementary School is welcoming the future 2031 graduates, to sign–up for the fall. Parents can browse from offered programs including Spanish and Ojibwa Immersion.

“This is a great opportunity for families to come in and learn about things that make our school unique,” Principal Jen Larva said. “Learn about our options that we have, and after school care, about our PTA and the things that they do for us.”

If you miss Kindergarten Roundup officials say to contact the school for the enrollment process.