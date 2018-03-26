Knowing Your Neighbors: Carlton County’s Only Brewery

The Plans for Moose Lake Brewing Co. Started Back in 2015, Now the Brewery is Located at 244 Lakeshore Drive

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – The City of Moose Lake is now home to the first microbrewery in Carlton County.

What started as a wild idea back in the summer of 2015 is now a reality for a group of investors and brewers.

So far, customers say the choices on tap have been top notch.

“My favorite beer that we brew is the whiskey chip,” said Shawn Wigg, master brewer and partner at Moose Lake Brewing Co.

Taste buds and talent are bringing new life to the shores of Moose Lake.

“It started out with me and a couple friends in the garage making some home brews and drinking them. Then we asked ourselves, could we do it,” said Wigg.

The answers, is yes.

Holding a pretty impressive title as the lone brewery in Carlton County, the folks at Moose Lake Brewing Co. have taken flight over the past four years.

“There’s always challenges obviously with the business but challenges are fun too,” said Travis Anderson, a partner in Moose Lake Brewing Co.

The team is now pouring passion from a seven barrel system into the cups of customers.

“So far everybody really likes the beer. Our most popular is the mango blonde ale,” said Anderson.

From taps to tiki torches, the brewery offers a full experience. Beer connoisseurs can toss bags, roll dice or simply sit back and enjoy the microbrew culture of Northern Minnesota.

“One of the unique things about breweries in this state is the fact that everybody is here to help each other,” said Anderson.

“Right now it’s like we’re fighting to keep up and that’s a good thing for us,” said Wigg.

Wigg and Anderson work alongside each other regularly, testing new flavors and recipes.

The staff is trying to keep eight to 12 brews on tap at all times.

“It’s been a lot of fun and a good challenge,” said Wigg.

Brewing stout along with IPA, EPA and pale ale, Wigg and Anderson have their work cut out for them, but say it’s all worth it in the end.

“People always say that brewing is 90 percent cleaning and 10 percent brewing and I couldn’t agree more with them,” said Anderson.

“Right now we’re working on a raspberry wheat recipe that we just brewed the other day. We’re excited to release that one; it should be a fun summer beer,” said Wigg.

The taproom is open seven days a week, located at 244 Lakeshore Drive in Moose Lake.

Owners at the brewery say they’re always purchasing more equipment and looking for new adventures to tap into.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about Moose Lake Brewing Co.