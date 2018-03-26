Lawyer for Trump Attorney Says Daniels Lied

Trump has denied an affair

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A lawyer for Michael Cohen, a Trump attorney who has said he paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement, says Daniels lied in her “60 Minutes” interview about having an affair with Donald Trump in 2006.

“The lying is all over that piece,” says David Schwarz, Cohen’s lawyer, on ABC “Good Morning America.”

Trump has denied an affair. Daniels received the payment days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence and has sought to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

Schwartz also says the suggestion by Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, that someone associated with Trump or his organization was behind a threatening incident in 2011 is “speculation” and “guesswork.”

Daniels said in the “60 Minutes” interview that in 2011 man approached her in a parking lot as she was going to a fitness class with her daughter. She says the man told her: “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.”

Schwartz disparaged Daniels’ claim, saying she didn’t go to the police over the incident, but simply proceeded “to her Pilates class.”