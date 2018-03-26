Mark Wick Out as CSS Men’s Hockey Coach

Wick was fired this morning after 14 years with the Saints.

DULUTH, Minn. — Brian Jamros, Director of Athletics at The College of St. Scholastica, has announced a change in the leadership of the Men’s Hockey program.

“We thank Mark Wick for his 14 years of service during which time he recorded 190 victories and one NCAA Tournament appearance,” said Jamros. “Assistant Shawn Bartlette has been named Interim Head Coach. We look forward to continuing the great tradition that is Saints Hockey.”

A national search will begin immediately to find the next St. Scholastica Head Men’s Hockey Coach.

(INFORMATION COURTESY OF CSS ATHLETICS)