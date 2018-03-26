Minnesota Bill Would Slow Efforts to Grow Muskie Population

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A group of Minnesota lawmakers are proposing a bill that would slow a year’s long state effort to expand muskie stocking.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the bill would put a moratorium on the Department of Natural Resources’ fish stocking plans to slowly increase the number of lakes where muskies are stocked.

It would also give county officials more power to block the plans.

On waters where muskies are neither native nor stocked, the bill would allow spearing and lower the minimum size to keep one.

Some walleye anglers and lake associations have long opposed muskie stocking efforts.

Property owners along some lakes say muskies damage walleye populations.

But muskie supporters and the DNR say there’s no science supporting those claims.

There will be a public hearing on the bill Monday.