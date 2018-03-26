Monday’s Council Meeting Includes ESST

The proposed ordinance is in its second reading tonight.

DULUTH, Minn. – The controversial Earned Sick and Safe Time proposal is back in front of Duluth City Councilors tonight.

Earned Sick and Safe Time has been a controversial issue in town with local businesses speaking out.

Local restaurants are in opposition saying the proposal could lead to cutting down business hours or staff.

Supporters say workers shouldn’t have to choose between getting paid and their health.

The Earned Sick and Safe Time proposal has been discussed for nearly three years now.

Supporters with Take Action Duluth coalition say 24 municipal, 20 county, and nine state wide ordinances have been passed during this time period.

The City Council meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Duluth City Council Chambers.