New Affordable Housing Development Planned For Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. — Plans are moving forward for a new affordable housing complex in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The location is at 10 Piedmont Avenue, which is where West Superior Street and Garfield Avenue connect.

The 51-unit, one-bedroom residential building called “Garfield Square” will include 40 Section 8 rental units, according to Rick Klun, executive director of Center City Housing.

Center City Housing is behind the project as owner, with the assistance of the Housing Redevelopment Authority.

The cost is estimated to be between $10 and $11 million.

Final approval is pending with the planning commission.

Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2018.

