New Plans Prompts Discussions to Tighten School Safety in Superior

Governor Scott Walker signed a $100 million plan to tighten school security.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Monday in Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker signed a $100 million plan to tighten school security, which asks the questions if this affects local schools.

Security update discussions began before it passed legislation.

Officials say the district may add an automatic door locking system to all schools. They’re reviewing outside cameras and might add more communication devices.

Superior Superintendent Janna Stevens says the district is ahead of the game for security measures but more funding is always good.

“It causes us to look are we doing everything right, are we thinking through,” Superior Schools Superintendent Jana Stevens said. “I think we’re doing a good job but I would wager to bet that there is other districts that have been in those tragic situations that also thought they were doing everything.”

The elementary team will be hosting an open forum to receive feedback from parents.