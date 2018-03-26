Senate OKs Pension Boost, Ratifies Public Worker Contracts
But it's unclear if and when the House will follow suit.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Senate has signed off on raises for the state’s 30,000 public employees and voted to plug a budget shortfall in state pension plans.
Underfunded pensions and state employee contracts have been controversial at the Capitol for years.
Republicans on a legislative panel last fall rejected new contracts with a 2 percent raise for state workers, arguing they were too large.
And Dayton vetoed last year’s attempt to shore up nearly $30 million in unfunded pension liabilities for this year because it was lumped in with other, more controversial measures.
The GOP-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved both measures Monday, including a unanimous vote to increase pension funding while making some cost-saving cuts.
But it’s unclear if and when the House will follow suit.
Neither bill has advanced in that chamber.